PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 216,642 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of ISD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 114,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,031. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

