PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Short Interest Update

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 501,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,443,524.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,443,524.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $455,400. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $14,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 226,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.85 million. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

