PHP/MYR (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PHP/MYR (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PHP/MYR Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of PHP/MYR stock opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. PHP/MYR has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$1.82.
PHP/MYR Company Profile
