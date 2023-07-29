Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.13

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.13 and traded as low as $12.95. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 414,588 shares changing hands.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,650.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 21.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.