Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 852 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.61. 9,458,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,027,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

