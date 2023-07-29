Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. 9,139,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,035,242. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.