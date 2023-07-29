Piper Sandler Lowers PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $14.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of PMT stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.46.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.