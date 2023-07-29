Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.27. The firm has a market cap of $319.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

