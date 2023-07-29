Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $843,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,542,000 after acquiring an additional 167,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,280,000 after acquiring an additional 64,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.54. 246,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,212. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.