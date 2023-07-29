Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Invests $244,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after buying an additional 535,107 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,091,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

