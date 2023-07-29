Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Purchases 803 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,956,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $271.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,744. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.