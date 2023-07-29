Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 8,076 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,856 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,448. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

