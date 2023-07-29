Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Plexus Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PLXS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 99,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.80.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Plexus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Plexus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

