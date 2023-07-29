Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.35 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.09). Approximately 646,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,192,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.45 ($0.10).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £36.75 million and a P/E ratio of -747.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.24.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

Featured Articles

