Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $399.69

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.69 ($5.12) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.85). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 308 ($3.95), with a volume of 23,319 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 398.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.37 million, a PE ratio of 775.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

