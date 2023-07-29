Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 211,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 103,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $241.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,415,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

