Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. 19,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

