Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $172.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.41. 9,397,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,229. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $147.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

