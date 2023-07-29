ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 2,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 4,426.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

