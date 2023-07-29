PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 403,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBCRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

