PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. PTC also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.25 EPS.

PTC Trading Up 0.9 %

PTC stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.63. 1,456,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.98. PTC has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $152.09.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at PTC

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.46.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,945,175.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,734,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,945,175.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,412 shares of company stock valued at $29,329,655. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 59.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.