Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.70 million, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

