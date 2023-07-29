Qtum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.80 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00008880 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $273.09 million and approximately $25.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,880.12 or 0.06404212 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00045089 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.