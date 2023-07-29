Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Cut by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.46. 686,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,778. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.