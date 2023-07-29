Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile



Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

