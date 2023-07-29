Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.32. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 213,397 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

