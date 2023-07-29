Raymond James Increases Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $59.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $56.11 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.