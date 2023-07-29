Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,533 shares of company stock valued at $36,115,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,424,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.61 and a 200-day moving average of $364.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

