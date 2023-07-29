Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 5,981 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 491,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,798,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 2,756,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.