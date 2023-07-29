Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after buying an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DE traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $427.11. 1,192,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.62.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.84.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.