Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,727,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $59.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.19.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

