Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

DVN stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,548,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,124. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.