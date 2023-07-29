Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.96 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 752,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,505,000 after acquiring an additional 229,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GPN opened at $108.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -231.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.