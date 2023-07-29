Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.01 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.95.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

