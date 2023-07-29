Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.13, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

