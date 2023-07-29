Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.21 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.08.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $183.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day moving average is $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

