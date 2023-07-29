Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,532. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

