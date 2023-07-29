Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,859. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

