Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

ROP stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.40. 339,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,829. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $502.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $695,366 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.