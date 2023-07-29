Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after buying an additional 719,246 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,395,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,733,000 after buying an additional 331,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.14 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.00 and a 200-day moving average of $189.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

