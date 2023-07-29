Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 9,752 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.17. 957,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

