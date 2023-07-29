Redcare Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Trading Up 6.2%

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAEYY shares. HSBC cut shares of Redcare Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Redcare Pharmacy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.
Redcare Pharmacy NV owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
