Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q3 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.10 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of RS traded up $9.08 on Friday, hitting $289.67. 256,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,527. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $293.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

