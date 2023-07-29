Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.80. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $155.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,185.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 419,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

