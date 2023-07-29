Reviewing 30DC (TDCH) and The Competition

30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH – Get Free Report) is one of 96 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare 30DC to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 30DC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 30DC N/A N/A N/A 30DC Competitors -10.21% -10.76% 0.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 30DC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of 30DC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 30DC 0 0 0 0 N/A 30DC Competitors 366 1259 3292 81 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 30DC and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 56.42%. Given 30DC’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 30DC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 30DC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 30DC N/A N/A -4.15 30DC Competitors $3.99 billion $791.00 million -154.83

30DC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 30DC. 30DC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

30DC rivals beat 30DC on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About 30DC

30DC, Inc. provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

