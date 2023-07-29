Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Riverside Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

Riverside Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.