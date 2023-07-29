Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Riverside Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
