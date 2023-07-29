Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 324,360 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $59,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after acquiring an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

