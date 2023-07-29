Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $89.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

