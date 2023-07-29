Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

