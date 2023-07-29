Round Dollar (RD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

